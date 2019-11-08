Brackens to take on Clonmel Commercials in County football final

It’s been a busy time for JK Brackens in recent weeks.

Following the hurlers win in the Seamus O’Riain Cup last weekend their footballers are in action tomorrow in the County Senior Football final.

They go up against a highly experienced Clonmel Commercials in Semple Stadium.

However Brackens manager Paudie Bourke says his side are on a roll at the moment.

Throw-in is at 2.30 tomorrow afternoon in Semple Stadium.