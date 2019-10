JK Brackens will face Clonmel Commercials in the County Senior Football final.

JK Brackens went up against Moyle Rovers in the semi-final in Leahy park this afternoon and ran out winners on a scoreline of 2-7 to 1-5.

Meanwhile, earlier this afternoon in the first of the football semi-finals between Clonmel Commercials and Loughmore Castleiney in Boherlahan where after extra time it was Clonmel Commericials 1-17 Loughmore Castleiney 1-15.