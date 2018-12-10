Landmark year for Clonmel Boxing Club

It’s been another fantastic year for Clonmel Boxing Club as they picked up their 100th national title.

Star of the show was Ellie Mai Gartland who a European Junior gold medal.

The Presentation Secondary School Leaving Cert student won all 18 of her bouts this year including 6 international contests culminating in the European Junior title in Russia last October.

Over the weekend she was honoured with a Canon Hayes Sports Award – something which Clonmel Boxing Club’s Martin Fennessy says was well deserved.