Hero’s welcome for European Champion

Clonmel boxer Ellie Mai Gartland returned home to a hero’s welcome last evening after she secured gold for Ireland at the European Junior Championships in Russia on Tuesday.

The young bantamweight outclassed her Romanian opponent Maria Gheorghe in the final, easing to a unanimous decision.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport last evening, Ellie Mai revealed that it wasn’t until she arrived home and saw family and friends yesterday that the enormity of her achievement sunk in.

