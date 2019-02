Clonmel Boxer Dean Gardiner has won his fourth National Senior title.

The super heavyweight won unanimously as a convincing 5 – 0 winner at the weekend, beating Limerick’s Martin Keenan.

He is now gearing up to go to the Europeans in Belarus – which is a qualifier for Tokyo 2020.

Speaking on Extra Time last night, Dean Gardiner said he really hopes he can get to the Olympics…