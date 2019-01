Some of Tipperary’s top boxers will be in action in Clonmel this weekend.

European Junior champion Ellie Mai Gartland and 3 time national Senior champion Dean Gardiner are among those on the card at the Clonmel Park Hotel.

However speaking on last nights Extra Time here on Tipp FM Martin Fennessy of Clonmel Boxing Club said it won’t be just about the star names.

The first of 12 bouts on Saturday night is at 7.30 in the Clonmel Park Hotel.