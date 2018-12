It’s been an amazing year for Tipperary’s Ellie Mai Gartland.

The Clonmel boxer was one of those honoured at last nights Canon Hayes Sports Awards held in Ballykisteen.

Others included World rowing champion Sanita Puspure who was presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award while the Irish Women’s Hockey team won the ‘Mick Doyle Golden Sporting Memory Award’.

Ellie Mai Gartland won the County Award to round out a fantastic 2018 for the Leaving Cert student.