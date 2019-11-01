Borrisoleigh’s Conor Kenny determined to give it everything on Sunday

A 16 point drubbing at the hands of Thurles Sarsfields in the 2017 county final is still fresh in the memory of the Borrisoleigh hurlers.

They go into the final again on Sunday with Kiladangan providing the opposition this time round.

Kiladangan have never won the Dan Breen Cup while Borrisoleigh last lifted the trophy way back in 1986.

Borrisoleigh full forward Conor Kenny says they’re determined to give it their all on Sunday.

Throw-in is at 2.30pm on Sunday afternoon in Semple Stadium.

We will have commentary from Stephen Gleeson, and Analysis from James Woodlock

Tipp FM's live coverage of the County Senior Hurling final

The earlier game in the Seamus O’Rian cup final: sees Holycross Ballycahill up against JK Brackens Templemore in Semple Stadium

with Commentary from Paul Jenkins, and analysis from Conor O’Brien

Tipp FM's coverage of the O'Rian Cup Final