Borrisoleigh will bring their best to Munster final

Borrisoleigh are all set to take on Ballygunner in the Munster Championship decider.



After beating Glen Rovers last time out the North Tipp side will look to dethrone the Waterford champions who are looking for back to back Munster titles.

Speaking on Across the Line Borrisoleigh manager Johnny Kelly said now is the time for his side to play to the best of their ability.

Tipp FM will have live coverage and analysis of the Munster Senior Club Hurling Final from 2 o’clock.

Coverage is brought to you in association with Stakelums Home and Hardware, at Racecourse Retail Park Thurles.