Borrisoleigh have their preparations completed and are ready to perform again in the final according to joint captain Sean McCormack.

So far, this hurling season Borrisoleigh have collected the Dan Breen Cup at Kiladangans expense and the Munster title beating Ballygunner.

The North Tipp side are fit and ready to take to the field next Sunday against Ballyhale Shamrocks in Croke Park.

Speaking to Tipp FM Sport, joint captain Sean McCormack said it’s a really exciting time in the Parish.