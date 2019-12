Having won the Munster title the Tipp Champions will represent the province in the last four of the All Ireland series as they go up against St Thomas’ of Galway in the New Year.

Speaking at the AIB All-Ireland Club Semi-Final preview day Paddy Stapleton said there’s a great buzz around Borrisoleigh as the build-up continues.

The club semi-final between Borrisoleigh and St Thomas’ will be on Sunday, January 5th at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.