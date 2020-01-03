Borrisoleigh players pay tribute to management team

There’s great credit due to the management team of the Borrisoleigh hurlers, and in particular their strength and conditioning coach Angelo Walsh, according to their defender Liam Ryan.

Staunch defending has become a hallmark of the side with sterling performances from the back six who boast county senior Brendan Maher at centre back.

The Dan Breen winners take on St Thomas’ of Galway in the All Ireland Senior Club semi-final on Sunday in the LIT Gaelic Grounds in what is the Tipp sides first appearance at this level since the club previously went on to win the All Ireland title in 1987.

Liam Ryan says they have grown as a panel under manager Johnny Kelly and his current management team.

Throw-in is at 4 o’clock on Sunday afternoon and we’ll have live commentary here on Tipp FM in association with Stakelums Home and Hardware, Racecourse Road, Thurles.