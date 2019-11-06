Borrisoleigh in Munster Club Senior Hurling Semi Final on Sunday

Still celebrating their victory with the Dan Breen Cup, Borrisoleigh are preparing for the Munster Club senior hurling semi-final this weekend.

On Sunday last, they beat Kiladangan by 1-15 to 1-12, bridging a 33-year gap for the club in Semple Stadium.

This coming Sunday, they will come up against Cork’s Glen Rovers in Semple Stadium at 1.30pm.

Commentary will be brought to you here on Tipp FM from our own Stephen Gleeson and James Woodlock.

Speaking after the game on Sunday, Borris’ Brendan Maher told Tipp FM Sport they are thrilled with the win, but they are not complacent as they prepare to face the Cork team.