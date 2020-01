Borrisoleigh ran out victors over the weekend in the All-Ireland club hurling semi-final when they overcame the challenge of St Thomas’ of Galway.

JD Devaney made the game safe with a late goal as the Tipp club champions recorded a 1-21 to 1-14 victory.

After the game Borrisoleigh corner forward JD Devaney spoke to Tipp FM Sport and said the feeling was unbelievable.