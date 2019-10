Borrisoleigh and Kiladangan will meet in the County Senior Hurling final.

Kiladangan had three points to spare as they saw off Nenagh Éire Óg in Semple Stadium yesterday.

14 man Borrisoleigh overcame Kilruane MacDonaghs in their semi-final.

Just a point separated the sides at full time with the final score reading 16 points to 15.

Borris player Conor Kenny said it was a fantastic team performance yesterday.



The County Final will take place on Sunday November 3rd in Semple Stadium.