Borrisoleigh through to All-Ireland club hurling final

Borrisoleigh are through to the All-Ireland club hurling final after a hard earned semi-final victory over St Thomas’ of Galway in Limerick yesterday afternoon.

Right from the off, the North Tipp side set about their game plan with Brendan Maher in scintillating form throughout, as he scored ten points including a second half point with a broken hurley.

A late JD Devaney goal gave the Dan Breen winners some breathing room late on, as the Tipp club champions recorded a 1-21 to 1-14 victory.

After the game Borrisoleigh manager Johnny Kelly told Tipp FM Sport that he was ecstatic over their win.