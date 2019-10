Borrisoleigh had to fight all the way to overcome a strong challenge from Drom & Inch in the county hurling quarterfinal yesterday.

Goals from Kieran Maher and two from JD Devaney saw the maroon and white clad side home on a scoreline of 3-11 to 0-18.

The north side led 2-6 to 0-10 at the break and pushed on with stouthearted defending to get over the line.

Speaking to Tipp FMs Stephen Gleeson at the full time whistle Borris manager Johnny Kelly said they had to fight all the way