Borrisoleigh bridged a 33 year gap in Semple Stadium yesterday to lift the Dan Breen Cup.

They beat Kiladangan by 1-15 to 1-12 in the county senior hurling final in front of 7,250 spectators.

Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson caught up with Borris joint-captain Conor Kenny after the game.

Borrisoleigh are back in Semple Stadium next Sunday to take on Glen Rovers of Cork in the Munster club championship.