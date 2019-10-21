Borrisoleigh are through to the county senior hurling final after they overcame a gallant Kilruane MacDonaghs side in a tense semi final at Thurles yesterday.

Stouthearted defending with Brendan Maher and Paddy Stapleton to the fore merged with a stellar showing from Conor Kenny, who hit 0-7, meant Borris finished stronger despite losing corner back Liam Ryan to a red card in the second half.

There was little between the teams with Kilruane ahead 0-7 to 0-6 at the break however Borris pushed ahead in the second half and edged home at the end 0-16 to 0-15.

After the game Borrisoleigh manager Johnny Kelly told Tipp FM Sport it was a hard fought game.

