Borrisoleigh continue their quest for All Ireland glory

Tipperary and Munster champions Borrisoleigh continue their quest for All Ireland honours on Sunday January 5th.

Standing between them and a place in the All Ireland club final are St Thomas of Galway who lifted the Tommy Moore Cup back in 2013.

Borrisoleigh of course were winners way back in 1987.

They’re now managed by former Portumna boss Johnny Kelly who will be well familiar with the St Thomas players.

Speaking at the AIB All-Ireland Club semi-final preview day All Ireland winner with Galway and St Thomas’ Conor Cooney said they’ll focus on their own game.

