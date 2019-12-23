Borrisoleigh already have their sights set on the next outing

The Borrisoleigh players will have a quiet Christmas but they will enjoy training away for the All Ireland semi final according to their captain Conor Kenny.

The half forward played a key role across the year as the north Tipp side bridged a 33 year gap bringing the Dan Breen Cup back to their parish.

After winning County and Munster titles they now prepare for St Thomas’ of Galway who they play on January 5th.

Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson recently caught up with captain Conor Kenny following training at Bishop Quinlan Park in Borris

