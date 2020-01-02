Borrisoleigh in action against Galway side this Sunday

Borrisoleigh know there is a massive task at hand this Sunday but they are prepared for it according to their manager Johnny Kelly.

The North Tipp side take on Galway and Connaught representatives St Thomas’ in the LIT Gaelic Grounds this Sunday in the All Ireland club hurling semi final.

After beating Kiladangan in last year’s county final, Borrisoleigh accounted for Glen Rovers of Cork and then Waterford side Ballygunner in the Munster championship.

The Dan Breen cup winners have trained across the Christmas break and go into the game as underdogs against their opponents who are more experienced at this level.

Borrisoleigh manager Johnny Kelly told Tipp FM Sport that the Tipp champions have a massive challenge on their hands this Sunday against St Thomas’.