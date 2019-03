Borrisokane CC will line out this afternoon in the All Ireland C Hurling Final.

The Tipp school have trained hard winning the Munster title earlier in the year and have prepared well under the watchful eyes of their backroom team which includes former Offaly senior hurler and footballer Sean Ryan.

The opponents today are Coláiste na Coiribe and the All Ireland throws in at 2pm in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.