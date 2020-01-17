Borris-Ileigh’s Kinane remembers fond stories from ’87 success

Borris Ileigh will aim to add the All-Ireland title to their County and Munster success on Sunday when they face Kilkenny side Ballyhale Shamrocks in Croke Park.

The Tipp side last won the Senior Club Hurling Championship in 1987 when they beat Rathnure of Wexford in the final.

Borris Ileigh vice chairman, Diarmuid Kinane says he grew up listening to stories from that memorable day.

