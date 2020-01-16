Borris Ileigh’s journey has been remarkable- Stapleton

It’s been a remarkable sporting journey the past few months for Borris Ileigh as a club and as a community according to chairperson Mark Stapleton.

The Maroon and White contingent are busy preparing for an All Ireland club hurling final this Sunday as they go looking to become the first Tipperary club side to win the title since they last won it in 1987 when they beat Rathnure of Wexford.

Preparations have gone well for Johnny Kelly’s side since they defeated St Thomas’ of Galway in the semi final setting up a mouth-watering final against Kilkenny Ballyhale Shamrocks who are going for two in a row of titles next Sunday afternoon.

Mark Stapleton says it’s a huge occasion.

