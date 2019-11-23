Borris-Ileigh won’t change ahead of Munster final

Borris-Ileigh’s Brendan Maher says they haven’t changed their approach for Sunday’s AIB Munster Senior Club Hurling Final with Ballygunner.

The Tipperary champions are looking for a first provincial title since 1986.

Speaking at the AIB provincial final preview day Maher indicated that they have prepared the same way they always have for games.

