Borris-Ileigh are Munster Club Hurling champions.

They denied Ballygunners successive titles in Pairc Uí Rinn this afternoon.

At half time the Waterford champions led 0-9 to 0-6.

However, the North Tipp team rallied in the second half and ran out winners on a scoreline of 1-12 to 1-11.

Borris-Ileigh will play St Thomas of Galway in the All Ireland club semi-final in January.