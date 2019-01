It’s a big day for Boherlahan Dualla’s Junior B hurlers.

They face into a Munster championship semi final against Inagh Kilnamona of Clare.

Tipperary clubs have a good record in the competiton, with Thurles Sarsfields winning the competiton last year, and Upperchurch Drombane making the final in 2017.

Throw in is at 2pm in Pairc Ida Naofa in Raheenagh, Killeady, Limerick