Boherlahan junior b hurlers fall in Munster semi final

Boherlahan Dualla’s junior b hurlers had their hopes of silverware dashed earlier today when they fell to Clare side Inagh Kilnamona in Pairc Ida Naofa in Limerick.

The sides couldn’t be separated at the full time whistle, tied at 2-12 a piece.

Both teams traded blows throughout the added period and the tipp side were unable to secure the victory, losing by a single point.

The Clare side advance to the Munster final on a scoreline of 3-14 to 2-18.

Martin Bourke was at the match in Limerick for TippFM sport.