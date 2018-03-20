Bleyendaal and Williams ruled out for Munster

It’s been a bad weekend for Munster on the injury front.

They’ve confirmed that both Tyler Bleyendaal and Duncan Williams have been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Bleyendaal has had surgery on the neck injury that has plauged him for much of the campaign.

Williams suffered a facial injury in training, which requires surgery.

And Keith Earls will have scans on the knee injury he suffered in Ireland’s Six Nations win against England.

Reorts say he could be out for the rest of the season.

But despite that, celebrations continue from Saturdays Six Nations and Grand Slam win,

speaking to Ronan Quirke on Extra Time last night, Munster and Ireland legend Dennis Leamy says this current panel, have elevated Irish rugby to new heights