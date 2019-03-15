Blackmore wins her first Grade 1 at Cheltenham

Rachael Blackmore landed her first Grade 1 at the Cheltenham Festival today.

The Killenaule native rode 50-1 shot, Minella Indo, to a game winner on the Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

The six-year-old was Henry de Bromhead’s second winner of the week, finishing ahead of Commander Of Fleet and Allaho.

Blackmore became only the third woman to ride a double at the festival after Gee Armytage in 1987 and Nina Carberry in 2016.

Speaking after the race, she was grateful for all the support she received from her team.