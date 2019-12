Tipperary’s Rachael Blackmore is due to ride the Henry De Bromhead trained Honeysuckle this weekend.

The Tipperary jockey said she’s really excited at the prospect of riding the unbeaten star mare Honeysuckle in today’s Hatton’s Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

Blackmore says Honeysuckle is in great form and she feels very lucky to be involved with such a talented horse.