Blackmore & Denis Hogan hunting for success at Irish Grand National

The Paul Nolan trained Latest Exhibition is expected to go off the favouite in the Irish Grand National when it goes to post at 5-o’clock this evening.

It’s one of seven races at Fairyhouse where today’s action gets underway at 5-past-2.

Bryan Cooper will be on board Latest Exhibition who will carry top weight of 11 stone 10 pounds after the withdrawl of ‘Tiger Roll’ during the week.

Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore is on board Robin De Carlow for Willie Mullins, while Cloughjordan trainer Denis Hogan has Moyhenna in the running.

Paul Townend will not ride in the 3 miles 5 furlong contest after injuring his foot in a fall yesterday.

There’s also eight races at Cork this afternoon with the first going to post there at 10-to-2.