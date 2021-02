Tipperary Jockey Rachael Blackmore is having another incredible season with over 70 winners so far.

The Killenaule native is looking forward to a great book of rides at this weekend’s Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown, including Minella Indo who runs in Sunday’s Grade One Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Blackmore says Minella Indo is a special horse to her and she’s hopeful he can bounce back from his fall at the same venue at Christmas.