Blackmore aims for back-to-back Irish Champion Hurdles today

Killenaule’s Rachael Blackmore will bid to win back-to-back Grade One Irish Champion Hurdles today..

Blackmore will be on the star mare Honeysuckle at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

Honeysuckle has provided Rachael with a remarkable five Grade 1 victories already, including her first domestic Grade 1 at Fairyhouse in 2019.

The mare has yet to be beaten in any of her 9 starts to date and Rachael says she is in great form ahead of her title defence:

“Obviously, she won the race last year so she’s back to defend her title and yeah she seems well at home.

“She seems to have come out of the race the last day well.

“She was good in Hatton’s Grace, there’s no Grade One out there that’s easy to win and she seems to produce the goods every day so yeah, I can never fault her.”

The Irish Champion Hurdle goes to post at quarter-past-3.