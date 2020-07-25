Big day for Moyne AC as major athletics meet takes place today

Moyne Athletic Club host their Summer Games today.

The event has attracted many of the country’s top athletes with high hopes of the first ever sub-4 minute mile on Tipp soil.

Among the star attractions will be Clonmel AC’s Sean Tobin along with Meath’s Andrew Coscoran and Raheny Shamrock’s Brian Fay.

However the stars aren’t just among the male athletes as Jack Hickey of Moyne AC points out:

“I suppose from a distance point of view, we have Nadia Power, who won two medals last year at the Under-23 championships over 800 metres.

“She’s a really good and young prospect for Athletics Ireland and one for the future.

“Michelle Finn, who ran at the 2016 Olympics, as well. And we’ve also got a few internationals, like Katie Kirk who’s coming down from Northern Ireland.

“We have Claire Mooney, the Naas AC Athlete and we have a few local, young juniors – Sarah Lane from Nenagh Olympic and Amy Hayde from Newport.”