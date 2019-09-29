Big day in Ladies Football club action

The biggest day in Ladies Football club action in Tipp has arrived.

The Senior, Junior and Intermediate County finals will all be played in Templetuohy.

First up its Moycarkey against Galtee at 2 o’clock in the Junior A County Final.

That’s followed at 4 by the Senior decider which features Aherlow and Brian Boru’s

Speaking on Across the Line on Tipp FM Intermediate selector Tony Smith said it will be an very interesting contest.

Then at 6 Thurles Sarsfields and Templemore meet in the Intermediate final.