Tipp ran out comfortable winners over Cork in the LIT Gaelic Grounds last night.

On a score line of 5-17 to 1-18 the U20 team succeeded in securing the inaugural title.

For some it was the second piece of silverwear they brought back to the Premier County.

Speaking to Tipp FM’s Stephen Gleeson after the match Tipp coach Mikey Bevins praised the team’s work ethic.