Bennett times it perfectly to win his first World Tour one-day race

Sam Bennett accomplished another milestone in his sparkling run of cycling form this afternoon.
The Carrick man won his first ever World Tour one-day race at Brugge-De Panne in Belgium, after surging at the finish to win a bunch sprint at the 202 kilometre event.
It’s his fifth win in the last month, in what has been a sterling start to the 2021 season.
Endnu en sejr til Sam Bennett, som nok en gang blev afleveret perfekt af Michael Mørkøv! pic.twitter.com/h7LVwuXpVL
— Eurosport (@Eurosportdk) March 24, 2021