Bennett times it perfectly to win his first World Tour one-day race

By
Michael Brophy
-
Sam Bennett - Deceuninck Quick Step Photo courtesy of Deceuninck Quick Step

Sam Bennett accomplished another milestone in his sparkling run of cycling form this afternoon.

The Carrick man won his first ever World Tour one-day race at Brugge-De Panne in Belgium, after surging at the finish to win a bunch sprint at the 202 kilometre event.

It’s his fifth win in the last month, in what has been a sterling start to the 2021 season.