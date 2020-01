Ireland’s Sam Bennett will be hoping to be back at the pointy end of the Tour Down Under tomorrow.

Having won the opening stage earlier this week he and the other sprinters took a back seat today as the climbers came to the fore on day three with Richie Porte of Trek-Segafredo taking the honours and claiming the overall lead.

Friday’s 153-kilometre stage is likely to suit the fast men with Carrick on Suir’s Bennett and his Deceuninck Quick Step team targeting another win.