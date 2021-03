Sam Bennett remains top of the points classification following stage three of the Paris-Nice.

The Carrick-on-Suir native finished today’s individual time trial in 102nd place, dropping to 80th in general classification.

The Tipperary rider’s French teammate with Deceuninck-Quick Step, Remi Cavagna, finished second in today’s trial.

Bennett’s stage one win and fifth place finish yesterday however, means he will take the green jersey into the tomorrow’s mountain stage in France.