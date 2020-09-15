Bennett retains 45 point Green Jersey lead at Tour de France

Sam Bennett has retained his 45 point lead in the Green Jersey at the Tour de France.

The Carrick-on-Suir man didn’t gain any points in the Intermediate Sprint at lunchtime in the 16th stage, but neither did his nearest rival Peter Sagan.

However, Matteo Trentin has moved within 12 points of Sagan in third place after winning that Sprint earlier.

Primoz Roglic has retained the Leader’s Yellow Jersey despite finishing in the peloton almost 17 minutes behind the Stage winner Lennard Kamna.

Nicolas Roche has registered his second top-10 finish on this year’s Tour de France.

He had been part of a breakaway group from early on the 16th stage, and eventually came home eighth.