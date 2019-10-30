Deceuninck-Quick Step move back on for Bennett

It looks like Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett will be making the move to the Deceuninck-Quick Step team next year.

The 29 year old had been linked with the Belgian outfit for some time but the deal had been blocked by his current team Bora Hansgrohe who were trying to hold on to their star sprinter.

According to a report in Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, Bennett will take one of his key lead out men Shane Archbold along with him.

The Irish national champion has had a hugely successful year taking stage victories at the Tour of Spain and a host of other World Tour events.

The move should clear the way for Bennett to ride the 2020 Tour de France.