Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett continues his preparations for the Tour de France over the coming days as he competes in the Tour de Wallonie in Belgium.

The Irish national road race champion will head into the four-day stage race hoping to add to his recent stage win at the Vuelta a Burgos.

The 47th running of the Belgian event, which starts tomorrow, is a mix of flat and hilly stages with Bennett set to lead the Deceuninck – Quick-Step team.