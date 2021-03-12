Bennett in the hunt today at Paris-Nice but usurped at top of points classification

Primoz Roglic has returned to the top of the points classification at the Paris-Nice in place of Sam Bennett.

Roglic came out on top in a bunch sprint on today’s sixth stage, and now leads the Carrick man by six points.

Bennett hadn’t been expected to challenge in today’s mountain stage, but found himself in the hunt for a third stage win during the final kilometre.

However, he finished outside of the top 10 and didn’t add to his points tally today.

Prior to today’s stage, Sam said he’ll use the remaining days of Paris-Nice to fine tune his preparations for the first of the Spring Classics.

The coming days are more suited to the climbers, meaning he will instead focus on preparing for the upcoming Milan-San Remo