Sam Bennett has strengthened his position in the Green Jersey classification at the Tour de France.

The Carrick-on-Suir man picked up additional points in the Intermediate Sprint and also the end of the 19th stage, and increased his lead over Peter Sagan to 55 points.

Bennett is now in a very strong position to end the Tour with the Green Jersey. Tomorrow sees a 36 kilometre individual time trial before the final stage on Sunday which ends in Paris.