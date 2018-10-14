Bennett ends season with Turkish hat-trick

Tipperary’s Sam Bennett today took his 3rd stage win on this year’s Tour of Turkey.

The Bora Hansgrohe sprinter surprised everyone by jumping clear with 1.5 kilometres remaining of the 164 kilometre final stage.

He wanted to make sure there was no repeat of his crash last year on the twisting uphill finish.

The Carrick on Suir man crossed the line with 5 seconds to spare over the chasing bunch.

As well as the 3 stage wins he also notched up 2nd and 4th place finishes and won the overall points classification.

This is Bennett’s final race of the 2018 season.