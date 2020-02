Carrick on Suir’s Sam Bennett has just missed out on victory in Stage 2 of the UAE Tour.

The Deceuninck Quick Step rider finished second to Caleb Ewan at the end of the tough uphill finish which decided the stage.

Bennett – the current Irish national champion – led out the sprint, but was pipped by the Lotto Soudal rider in the closing metres.

The Irish rider is now second overall – 12 seconds behind Ewan.