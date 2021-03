Following his first one-day World Tour win on Wednesday, Sam Bennett is back in action today.

The Carrick-on-Suir man is in Belgium, competing in the 248 kilometre Gent-Wevelgem.

The Tipp man could be in contention today, as half of the last 10 races at this event have ended in a bunch sprint.

Bennett has won five out of the seven sprints he’s been a part of this season.

The action got underway at 8.15am this morning.