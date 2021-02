Tour de France Green Jersey winner Sam Bennett gets his 2021 campaign underway this weekend.

The Carrick on Suir sprinter is part of the Deceuninck Quick Step team which will take to the start line at the UAE Tour on Sunday.

After notching up 7 victories last year the 30 year old will look to be in the mix on the flat, with four of the race’s seven stages expected to come down to a bunch sprint.